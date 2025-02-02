vivaldi:flags change problem.
I am unable to apply any options on the Vivaldi(7.1.3570.39 (Stable channel) (64 bit)) vivaldi://flags page, specifically the 'Auto Dark Mode for Web Contents' flag. Although I can select an option, after restarting the browser, no changes take effect.
hello dude, could you please watch the video.
i hope it helps.
this options works well on chromium based browsers like brave and ecosia.
ps: any help needed from dev.
@cegoksel Do you have the
Force dark theme on all websitesoption enabled under
vivaldi://settings/appearance/?
Think that uses the same mechanism as the flag, so you can try just using that setting. You can also try changing that setting and then messing with the flag again. There were some comments about it interfering with the flag when the setting was first introduced.
works well, thank you.