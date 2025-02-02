[BUG] Default "Automatically Close Tabs" may close old tabs accidently when first sync
- I turned off "Automatically close tabs" and have many tabs that have not been visited for more than 3 months.
- I bought a new phone, and I wanted to migrate vivaldi tabs to the new phone.
- I found some old tabs are disappeared after a while. I tried twice but found the same result.
- I guess the reason is: the default "automatically close tabs" is set to 3 months, and when sync, this settings is not updated, and all old tabs are closed by it.