Nuove Snapshot Desktop 7.2
-
Folgore101 Patron Translator
Risultati migliori e più rapidi nel campo degli indirizzi – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3592.3
Nella snapshot di oggi, il modo in cui sono calcolati i suggerimenti per il completamento automatico e a discesa è stato completamente rivisto. C'è ancora del lavoro da fare, ma siamo molto interessati al tuo feedback.
Problemi noti
- [Barra degli indirizzi] Il passaggio tra le scheda non funziona in alcuni casi
- [Barra degli indirizzi] Le icone preferite a volte lampeggiano durante la ricerca
Download (3592.3)
- Windows
- macOS
- Linux
- DEB 64-bit | RPM 64-bit
- DEB ARM64 | RPM ARM64
- DEB ARM | RPM ARM
- 64-bit | ARM64 | ARM[*]
Changelog
- [New][Address bar] Refactor autocomplete and drop down suggestions
- [New][Dashboard] Add a currency Widget (VB-112704)
- [New][Mail] Accounts Display Order: you can’t drag and drop but you can change the order in settings (VB-89884)
- [Ad Attribution] Sometimes fails (VB-113332)
- [Address bar] Internal URLs are forwarded to “vivaldi:” instead of “vivaldi://” (VB-110609)
- [Address bar] Blank address bar when it should not be (VB-113416)
- [Bookmarks] Nickname update problem (VB-113064)
- [Calendar] Can’t add event participants (VB-113592)
- [Calendar] Empty error message box in dialog(s) (VB-112995)
- [Calendar] Error message when adding participants (VB-113231)
- [Calendar] Parsing error (VB-112757)
- [Calendar] Same-day reminders for All-day events are displayed a day later (VB-110407)
- [Chromium] Update to 132.0.6834.168
- [Commands] “Disable keyboard shortcuts” should be toggle, not disable (VB-67250)
- [Crash][Dashboard] With additional windows (VB-113261)
- [Crash] Occasionally on Right-click image > ‘Copy Image’ (VB-112504)
- [Crash] When two webviews with the same tab_id displayed (VB-113067)
- [Crash][Linux] On start on arm64 for some users (VB-113321)
- [Dashboard] “Select Folder” on Bookmarks Widget does not work (VB-113206)
- [Dashboard] Add Weather widget as one of the defaults (VB-113222)
- [Dashboard] Tip of Day character encoding issue (VB-112895)
- [Dashboard][Weather][l10n] Send UI language when searching for cities (VB-113472)
- [Downloads] Accidental double click protection delay should be longer (VB-113236)
- [Extensions] On Click and Mv3 permission handling: incomplete/work in progress (VB-7.253)
- [Favicons] Blurry icons for fractional scaling resolutions (VB-107829)
- [Feeds] Export ignores folders (VB-109739)
- [Feeds] Support OPML folder structure on feed import (VB-109918)
- [Linux][Search Prompt] Broken Startpage icon (VB-113136)
- [macOS] Scrolling on Google sheets triggers history swipe (VB-113010)
- [Mail] Error when writing body to search db (VB-113071)
- [Mail] Labels/Flags dialog does not support toggling with keyboard (VB-113031)
- [Mail] Mails are not rendered correctly when toggling list format (VB-113574)
- [Mail] No log after eml import saying that I should check the log for info (VB-112976)
- [Mail] Positions of Labels in Context Menu different from positions of labels in Mail Settings (VB-112927)
- [Mail] Save filter immediately after filtering makes invalid filter (VB-113347)
- [Mail] Strip zero-width non-joiner characters from previews (VB-112965)
- [Mail][Notes] Renaming not working (VB-113205)
- [Menus][Tabs] Links opened with the context menu option ‘Go to “http://…”‘ open outside of a tab stack (VB-111118)
- [Panels] Page still present when removing web-panel (VB-113048)
- [Panels] Use dividers to group panels (VB-108144)
- [Permissions] Change button opens Global Permission instead of site-specific permissions (VB-112789)
- [Search Prompt] Prevent it from showing too often (VB-113208)
- [Search Prompt] The prompt does not display if not completed the first onboarding step (VB-113196)
- [Search Prompt][Themes] Plus sign does not adapt to theme (black on black in dark mode) (VB-113030)
- [Settings][Find] Make “Toggle open/close of ‘find in page’ with the same hotkey…” a setting (VB-112998)
- [Speed Dial] Do not show Frequent sites until we have data (VB-113122)
- [Speed Dial] Icons for added DM speed dials disappear after cold start (VB-113495)
- [Speed Dial] No icons in the add to SD dialog in non-English locales (VB-113241)
- [Tabs] Set Active Tab Min width to 60 (VB-112847)
- [Tabs][Settings] “Open tabs in current tab stack” is ignored for “Always Search in New Tab” (VB-79010)
- [Tabs][Settings] “Open tabs in current tab stack” option doesn’t work from internal urls (VB-82499)
- [Tabs][Stacking] Alt/Shift+Enter opens outside of the tab stack (VB-106265)
- [Tabs][Stacking] Viewing source of a tab creates source tab outside the stack (VB-105284)
- [UI] Certain prompt, alert, confirm popups can display without displaying the domain origin (VB-112989)
- [Window Management] Startup dialogs persist in multiple windows (VB-113097)
-
Folgore101 Patron Translator
Lavori alla barra degli indirizzi – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3597.3
Nella snapshot di oggi il modo in cui sono calcolati i suggerimenti per il completamento automatico e a discesa continua a essere migliorato. Sono stati risolti altri problemi segnalati nella snapshot precedente.
Feedback sulla barra degli indirizzi
Gli utenti delle snapshot a lungo termine potrebbero aver notato frequenti riferimenti alla barra degli indirizzi nel Changelog. La barra degli indirizzi è una funzione cruciale e complicata, soprattutto per Vivaldi, in quanto abbiamo avuto versioni desktop e mobili separate. Stiamo lavorando a un'implementazione unificata per migliorare le prestazioni, anche se questo potrebbe causare nuovi problemi o regressioni.
Se riscontri problemi, comprendiamo la necessità di disabilitarla, ma ricordati che le snapshot servono a raccogliere feedback per migliorare la versione stabile. Si prega di fornire un feedback dettagliato, poiché segnalazioni vaghe come "Non funziona" non ci aiuteranno a risolvere il problema. Continua a testare le future snapshot e a condividere i tuoi pensieri, in modo da poter risolvere i problemi prima di dare per scontato che tutto funzioni bene.
Problemi noti
- [Barra degli indirizzi] Il passaggio tra le schede non funziona in alcuni casi, ad esempio quando si utilizza il mouse.
- [Barra degli indirizzi] Le icone preferite a volte lampeggiano durante la ricerca
Download (3597.3)
- Windows
- macOS
- Linux
- DEB 64-bit | RPM 64-bit
- DEB ARM64 | RPM ARM64
- DEB ARM | RPM ARM
- 64-bit | ARM64 | ARM[*]
Changelog
- [Address bar] Dropdown displayed empty when searching (VB-113766)
- [Address bar] Re-implement suggestions for internal pages (VB-111974)
- [Address bar] Removing items in the URL field, I am left with one character that I cannot remove (VB-113508)
- [Address bar] Search field in Speed Dial does not allow you to change by click (VB-113671)
- [Address bar] Switch tab confused by tabs that rewrite their URLs using history APIs: partial fix [keyboard only] (VB-113589)
- [Address bar][Settings] Search field search suggestion setting not working (VB-113754)
- [Bookmarks] Add local default bookmarks for Georgia (VB-111960)
- [Bookmarks][Address bar] Open from bookmark bar folder gives focus to address field (VB-113337)
- [Calendar] Empty fields in editor show “undefined” (VB-113758)
- [Calendar] Fix “delete, event” errors (VB-105867)
- [Calendar] Inline edit of event shows double scrollbars (VB-113698)
- [Calendar] Recurring event not shown when it should (VB-112098)
- [Calendar] cTag parser error (VB-113819)
- [Calendar][Panels] Missing small calendar at bottom (VB-113697)
- [Chromium] Update to 132.0.6834.196
- [Crash][Linux] On start, on arm64 for some users: follow up (VB-113321)
- [Dashboard][Weather][l10n] Display localized city names (VB-113496)
- [Mail] Jumps on list update (VB-113632)
- [Mail] Preview is not updated if account is set to download older messages (VB-113514)
- [Mail][Calendar] Create calendar event from email (VB-105780)
- [Mail][Calendar] Right click in message should offer Calendar Event without highlighting text (VB-113845)
- [Panel][Downloads] Empty downloads panel has a tiny scrollbar (VB-113815)
- [Quick Commands] “Go to address” disappears when filtering history (VB-113239)
- [Quick Commands][Workspaces] Add workspaces to search (VB-109906)
- [Settings] Camera and Microphone settings only work on Block/Ask, cannot select Allow (VB-113284)
- [Settings] Results missing in search (VB-113755)
- [User Agent][Sec-Ch-Ua] Vivaldi reports as “Edge” to bing.com: this was done historically because MS blocked non-Edge from Copilot (VB-113889)