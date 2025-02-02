Desktop view broken Again.
-
Desktop view broken again Vivaldi 7.1.3580.77, "Default viewport width is device" is no longer in chrome flags so not fixable. This browser has become so buggy and tedious, and without desktop view completely unusable on a tablet. I'm moving over to something that isn't high maintenance.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@ziggyzag
Hi, without any information nobody can test it.
What is broken?
No other users report this.
-
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
Unable to reproduce issue with Stable 7.1.3580.77 on Android 10.
-
@ziggyzag Desktop view works for me in Vivaldi 7.1.3580.77 on a Google Pixel 3 XL running Lineage 22.1. with default Chrome flags.