When using the internal PDF viewer, you can only zoom in and out using the Cmd+'+'/Cmd+'-' shortcuts. If you use the trackpad's pinch gesture, the entire "page" zooms, which also affects the UI of the PDF viewer. However, this gesture should only impact the zoom level of the PDF page itself, not the PDF viewer UI.

I believe the issue arises because the PDF viewer is rendered like any other webpage. However, it is not; it opens a different application context. It would be as if the tab bar would also zoom if I used this gesture on a website.

I would expect the viewer to respond to the pinch gesture (intercept the event) and adjust the PDF's zoom level accordingly. This would give the PDF viewer a more native feel.

Ps: Feel free to move this to a different forum, if that is not the best place for this post. This should probably affect all platforms with multitouch-input, but I'm on mac os and don't know how windows handels this.