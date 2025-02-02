BUG: Pressing Command+D when a page is already bookmarked with Address bar Bottom clips the Bookmark details popup
AstralDust
Steps to reproduce:
- Put Address Bar to BOTTOM.
- Hide Address Bar.
- have a hotkey for saving bookmarks.
- go to a page that's non-bookmarked / or just bookmark a page - you will see a popup upper-right, wait for it to disappear
- If a page has already been bookmarked, pressing Command+D again will pop it up...
Expected behaviour:
Maybe the Bookmark details will popup at the upper right again like at upper right - when you press Command+D while the "added bookmark" popup is still displayed.
Actual behaviour:
