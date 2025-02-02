@Tourtereaux0976 welcome to the forum!

Vivaldi Mail shows the folder structure of your account under "all accounts" - this is a copy of what the server has. There are some default folders (inbox, sent, trash,....) and then there are custom folders that you may have created for self organization. You need to subscribe to those folders for Vivaldi to download the emails that you have moved there.

Within Vivaldi Mail, there are many other categories in the mail panel. All these are quick access views based on criteria. For example, under "all messages" -> "Received" you will find all messages that you have received, regardless of which account or which folder they are in. Under "Custom folders" you will find all those non standard folders that you have created for quick access - it's just another way to get to the same emails.

The general idea is that Vivaldi shows you emails based on criteria that they fulfill rather than in a folder structure. So you may find an email in several places, for example in All messages -> received, custom folders -> foldername, All accounts -> account -> foldername, and if it's an email from a mailing list it will also show under Mailing Lists -> list name. These are not copies! You just have several entry points to find the specific email you are looking for. (Also see the link in my signature about why you want to stop using folders entirely)