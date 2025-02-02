How to group directories and subdirectories
Tourtereaux0976
Hello,
I'm new here, but not to vivaldi browser, which I've been following for a while, almost its beginnings.
The timing wasn't necessarily right, it is now!
I tested the email, I am with a Swiss supplier (infomaniak), but despite this, I was satisfied to be able to use automatic configuration.
On the other hand, I notice that if there are subdirectories, Vivaldi seems to get confused and repeats the name of the directories, while telling me that I am not subscribed to them?
Here, I'm a noob, I agree. Do you have any information for me?
Thanking you.
@Tourtereaux0976 welcome to the forum!
Vivaldi Mail shows the folder structure of your account under "all accounts" - this is a copy of what the server has. There are some default folders (inbox, sent, trash,....) and then there are custom folders that you may have created for self organization. You need to subscribe to those folders for Vivaldi to download the emails that you have moved there.
Within Vivaldi Mail, there are many other categories in the mail panel. All these are quick access views based on criteria. For example, under "all messages" -> "Received" you will find all messages that you have received, regardless of which account or which folder they are in. Under "Custom folders" you will find all those non standard folders that you have created for quick access - it's just another way to get to the same emails.
The general idea is that Vivaldi shows you emails based on criteria that they fulfill rather than in a folder structure. So you may find an email in several places, for example in All messages -> received, custom folders -> foldername, All accounts -> account -> foldername, and if it's an email from a mailing list it will also show under Mailing Lists -> list name. These are not copies! You just have several entry points to find the specific email you are looking for. (Also see the link in my signature about why you want to stop using folders entirely)
tcltk Supporters
From my experience up to 7.0 and under windows, Vivaldi mail client can have difficulties with hierarchies on your mail server .
-> a1 -> a2 -> a3
is much better than
--> 1 | a -> -> 2 | --> 3
If you have troubles , always manage things from your mail server. Vivaldi mail client is powerful but not so simple. For starting, manage your accounts well separately, then it is up to you if you want to use custom folders, filters, or all in one apparent account.. Some functionalities may duplicate the way you see your messages. So, what is sometimes believed as destroyed is not.... Take your time, check your changes made in Vivaldi client on your mail server and if you want to innovate, do it with unimportant messages.
Then you will see that Vivaldi mail client is a nice piece of software.
yojimbo274064400
@Tourtereaux0976 said in How to group directories and subdirectories:
On the other hand, I notice that if there are subdirectories, Vivaldi seems to get confused and repeats the name of the directories, while telling me that I am not subscribed to them?
Consider trying the following:
- select the affected mailbox under All Accounts
- right click and select Advanced > Reconnect to server (forced) from pop-up menu
- verify non-extent repeated folder names are no longer shown
Tourtereaux0976
Thanks all for your help ! I'll try this