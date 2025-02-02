Pin custom folder to all messages category
The custom folders category is not very user friendly with many IMAP folders.
I would appreciate to be able to just "pin" any IMAP folder to the "all messages" category for easy access.
@BeLaser please consider voting for this previous feature request https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/92066/mail-panel-favorites-category-ability-to-reorder-and-hide-items-within-a-category (which is about a separate favorites category, i.e. you wouldn't put favorites in 'all messages', but some view you like from All messages into Favorites. Almost the same)