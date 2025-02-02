[Request] Add to Speed Dial
BoozeOperator
Please (three times): in future versions of Vivaldi, allow the removal of the “Popular Sites”, “Categories” and “Frequenly Visited” frames from the dialog.
I feel manipulated or infantilized, not by the presence of those frames but by the insistance on their display, each and every time that I use this dialog. It is okay once, but at one point, I have already taken my decisions.
Also, I am perfectly able to find content on my own, once I need it.
If this helps to finance Vivaldi, say so and I will consider the fact.
@BoozeOperator This is the right place for requests, otherwise it will go unnoticed:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/185/desktop-feature-requests
BoozeOperator
@npro Thank you.
Done: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/105103/request-add-to-speed-dial
