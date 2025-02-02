Facebook Reels not playing since latest Vivaldi upgrade
-
edwardgibbs
Since the last upgrade I can't play Facebook Reels in Vivaldi. There is no error message, the Reel opens but simply won't play. If I right-click and open the link in a private window they do work. Chrome works fine. I am on Ubuntu 24.04, latest updates. Here is my about info:
Vivaldi 7.1.3570.42 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Revision b8b9e38c227ffcbddc2b1eaa4cafae187b90d9b6
OS Linux
JavaScript V8 13.2.152.36
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/132.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Command Line /usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml
Executable Path /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi
Profile Path /home/ed/.config/vivaldi/Default
-
@edwardgibbs Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
-
@edwardgibbs Can you give me a public URL to such reel to check?
-
@edwardgibbs Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
edwardgibbs
I found it. It was the "Disable HTML5 Autoplay" extension, which although disabled and no longer supported was still blocking autoplay. I removed it and all is well.
For the person who wanted a link to a reel, you probably need to be logged into FB but here is one https://www.facebook.com/reel/1109900133825659
Thanks, everyone.
-
@edwardgibbs I gonna check now with my Ubuntu 14.04 LTS.
-
@edwardgibbs Plays for me with 7.1.3570.42 Ubuntu 24.04 LTS.
Had you already checked Adblocker extension or Vivaldi Blocker to block too much?
-
DoctorGTesting
@edwardgibbs When playing the video i checked in a extra tab internal page
vivaldi:media-internalsand got
render_id: 27 player_id: 0 created: 2025-02-03 12:20:23.053046 UTC origin_url: https://www.facebook.com/ kFrameUrl: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1109900133825659 kFrameTitle: Facebook url: blob:https://www.facebook.com/667ef690-afee-4d67-9350-53ffadd683cf info: Effective playback rate changed from 0 to 1 kRendererName: RendererImpl pipeline_state: kPlaying kVideoTracks: [object Object] kAudioTracks: [object Object] kIsAudioDecryptingDemuxerStream: false kAudioDecoderName: FFmpegAudioDecoder kIsPlatformAudioDecoder: false kIsVideoDecryptingDemuxerStream: false kVideoDecoderName: Dav1dVideoDecoder kIsPlatformVideoDecoder: false dimensions: 720x1280 kResolution: 720x1280 duration: 12.266666 pipeline_buffering_state: [object Object] event: kPause
-
edwardgibbs
@DoctorG Yes, disabling Ad Blocking did nothing.
-
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@edwardgibbs Could be a extension which cause it.
Does this work in shell:
vivaldi --disable-extensions
Sorry, i overlooked your post where you told extension Disable HTML5 Autoplay extension caused it.
-
edwardgibbs
@DoctorG See my reply above. I was the disabled and deprecated "Disable HTML5 Autoplay" extension. Once I removed it everything was fine.
-
@edwardgibbs Good, you solved it