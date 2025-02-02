"Swipe to close tab" behaviour within tab stack
Current behaviour:
Swiping up in the address bar of a tab in a tab stack opens the view of all tabs.
Expected behaviour:
The content of the tab stack is displayed at first, since IMHO the probability of making changes within the tab stack is greater than closing the tab stack or jumping to another tab.
Implementation maybe as an alternative behaviour?
c0dkidd Ambassador
Hi @glx!
Thanks for sharing your feedback! I see your point—having the tab stack content displayed first could improve usability for those who frequently manage stacked tabs instead of closing them.
Since this is more of a feature request, I’d recommend:
Submitting it on Vivaldi’s Feature Request Board: https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/113/feature-requests
Sharing more details: How would you like the alternative behavior to work? Would it be a toggle in settings or a default change?
Your input helps improve Vivaldi, so thanks for taking the time to share your thoughts!
Best,
c0dkidd | Vivaldi Ambassador
@c0dkidd done
RadekPilich
I can't find the topic, but I am pretty sure I have been suggesting this as well already.
EDIT: Here it is ..
