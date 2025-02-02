Only domains are automatically suggested in location bar
-
I want autocomplete to always be domain only when I try to type a URL in the location bar.
Bookmarked:
https://www.example.com/test/test1.html
- Enter the letter “e” in the location bar/address bar.
1.1. At this time, location bar shows
www.example.com/test/test1.htmlas a candidate.
- At this time I always want only
www.example.com.
- Bookmarked candidates are displayed after the second position.
Is there a way to achieve this?
