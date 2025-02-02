CalDav Service not found
Hi together,
I try to connect the Vivaldi calendar with my Synology Calender. Tried the Synology recommended URL and some other configurations, but got always "CalDav Service not found... Failed to fetch".
Is there a problem, if the SSL certificate is not official valid?
Best regards,
Thomas
@tonictrinker Do you use something like this
https://192.168.44.2:5001/caldav/myusername?
Yes, I tried also.
@tonictrinker A IP can not use a SSL certificate!
Do you have already one for your Syncology NAS with its hostname?
Then export it and add it to Windows Certificate Manager under Trusted Root Certificates and restart Vivaldi.
@DoctorG said in CalDav Service not found:
Try to use the non SSL variant on port 5000
http://192.168.44.2:5000/caldav/myusername if you are only using the calendar in your home WiFi
@DoctorG But DavX5 is asking if I would accept this sertificate.
I can access If I put this address into Vivald, It#s asking me for the login data.
tonictrinker Supporters
@WildEnte Okay, I'll try, but I dont want to open non SSL ports for that.
With Thunderbird it's working.
The line is tunneled with Wireguard through the Internet. Think it should work.
I was able to add with 7.1.3570.42, used
http://ds216plus:5000/caldav/and after adding the settings gave this URL
http://ds216plus:5000/caldav.php/admin/
@DoctorG Yes, Synology provides an own DDNS service with valid certificate. This could also work, but directly over the Internet.
Tried to avoid this scenario.
@tonictrinker said in CalDav Service not found:
Yes, Synology provides an own DDNS service with valid certificate.
I created my own and uploaded it to my NAS.
@DoctorG Ah yes! I have an own one to access docker! ^^ It's with letsencrypt. Good idea.
@tonictrinker No, create one with XCA, upload to NAS and add cert to Trusted Root Certificates of Windows Certificate Manager.
That's my way
But you are the admin of you devices. If you like to poke around and make experiments and learn, do so.
tonictrinker Supporters
@DoctorG If it's enough for Vivaldi if it will find the certificate in Windows, this would be more easy.
@tonictrinker As Chromium core and Vivaldi has no exceptions feature for unknow/invalid certificates that is the correct and only way.