Guys I love this product, Vivaldi is my number one browser and professional information aggregator.

Given that context, I offer the feedback that whoever decided to remap the shortcut key for 'hibernate background tabs' from 'i' to 'o' did not fully think-through the unintended consequences.

Namely, if there are no background tabs to hibernate, then the next 'o' on the list is 'Close Other Tabs'.

Yikes, what an unmitigated DISASTER to have ALL YOUR OTHER WORKSPACE TABS CLOSED when all you wanted to do was make sure that all backgrounds tabs were hibernating!

Fortunately I was able to recover my destroyed workspace from the trashcan, one entry at a time, but this booby-trap just can't be the intended behavior going forward for such a finely-engineered product.

Yeah, I guess I can map a shortcut key myself short-term, but I sure hope y'all can deconflict this productivity-killer in the next release -- suggest the letter 'k', which doesn't seem to be doing anything in the context menu?

Cheers and keep up the good work

Brando