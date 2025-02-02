New Shortcut for 'Hibernate Background Tabs' is a Disaster
-
Guys I love this product, Vivaldi is my number one browser and professional information aggregator.
Given that context, I offer the feedback that whoever decided to remap the shortcut key for 'hibernate background tabs' from 'i' to 'o' did not fully think-through the unintended consequences.
Namely, if there are no background tabs to hibernate, then the next 'o' on the list is 'Close Other Tabs'.
Yikes, what an unmitigated DISASTER to have ALL YOUR OTHER WORKSPACE TABS CLOSED when all you wanted to do was make sure that all backgrounds tabs were hibernating!
Fortunately I was able to recover my destroyed workspace from the trashcan, one entry at a time, but this booby-trap just can't be the intended behavior going forward for such a finely-engineered product.
Yeah, I guess I can map a shortcut key myself short-term, but I sure hope y'all can deconflict this productivity-killer in the next release -- suggest the letter 'k', which doesn't seem to be doing anything in the context menu?
Cheers and keep up the good work
Brando
-
@bwnichols The quick access underlined letters in context menus are dynamically assigned, so any changes in the context menu items with change which letter corresponds to a particular item. So if you removed something or a new item was added with an update, they will change.
If you want to force a particular letter for any given item, you can go to
vivaldi://settings/appearance/→
Menu Customization, select the menu you want to edit from the dropdown, find the item in the left pane, and rename it with an
&symbol in front of the letter you want to be underlined.
In Editor Result in Menu
-
Thanks Nomadic, that's good to know, I certainly didn't change anything.
Voice Macro design philosophy #1 is to 'follow the menus' wherever possible, and I had no idea that menu shortcuts may be, essentially, randomly assigned. Upon reflection, this makes perfect sense, given multilanguage portability objectives.
Most applications don't provide user-access to the menu shortcut keys, but the Vivaldi team has built the best browser the world, so I will bookmark this conversation for future reference
Cheers,
Brando