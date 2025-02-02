Vivaldi keep crashing on Windows 11 after upgrading to version 7.1
-
Happened multiple times every day, 4 windows from 2 profiles just disappeared.
It seems most happened when Windows screen is locked or wake up from sleep mode.
Is this known bug or related to any settings?
-
c0dkidd Ambassador
Hi @leixiao, can you tell me anything about your Vivaldi version or something your problems. I'm here for help you.
-
hi, the version is 7.1.3570.42 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Actually I didn't see the exact crash moment of Vivaldi, mostly after I unlock or wake up the Windows 11, all the Vivaldi windows are just gone, I have to reopen them, so I suspect the crash is related to windows screen lock or sleep etc.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@leixiao
Hi, I use sleep daily several times a on two devices, no crash but I use always one window.
Please enable auto saved sessions, a crash can lead to tab loss.
Does Vivaldi create crash log files?
-
Thanks, I have found the crash log and submit the bug report, as this issue only happens after I upgrade Vivaldi to 7.1, so it's mostly the software bug.
I have enabled the auto session save, so no tab loss, but it's quite annoy to reopen all the windows again and again
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@leixiao
Please add the bug number from the confirmation mail here when you get it.
The developer can analyze the .dmp files even they can not reproduce it.
-
The bug number is VB-113731
thanks
-
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
I checked with 2 pofiles and 2 windows each, no crash after unlock or back from sleep. / Win 11 23H2
@leixiao I hope Vivaldi developers can investigate your crash.
-
as the crash log is generated, so there was crash happened, correct?
I didn't see the exact moment of browser crash, just found that all the Vivaldi windows were gone after I unlocked Windows from lock or sleep mode
-
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@leixiao said in Vivaldi keep crashing on Windows 11 after upgrading to version 7.1:
as the crash log is generated, so there was crash happened, correct?
Yes.
I just tested and wanted to tell: No crash for me.
I hope Vivaldi developer can investigate.
-
I just encountered one crash of Vivaldi while I am using it, all windows disappeared at the same time and there is no error message at all.
-
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@leixiao Sad to see you have crashes while working with Vivaldi.
Some users encounter crashes with multiple windows opened, the developer team is investigating reported crashdumps.
-
Also on Windows 10. Since the recent Vivaldi7.1.3570.42 update the browser keeps getting multiple random crashes constantly
-
@xplc just happened again. Was just sitting quietly on it's own. No trigger. No error message , no not responding... It just disappears... puff!
-
@xplc Just to let you know that you're not the only one. I've been having the exact same issue for about two weeks now. It randomly crashes. Sometimes it's running in the background, or windows is locked, no action needed. It happens about 2~6 times a day. I've just submitted a bug report, let's hope it's fixed soon.
-
@coraiola Yes! Exactly
-
This is happening for me too. Crashes at least once a day. Sometime I have a lot open, and sometimes just a few tabs. Running Windows 11 version 23H2. I have an HP desktop with 32GB of RAM, Intel Core i5-13500, and a TB SSD. It crashed today when I was updating the firmware on a network switch, that's not good. I'll have to look for a different browser until they fix this.
-
yngve Vivaldi Team
A couple of things to keep in mind:
- One user's frequent crasher is not necessarily another user's frequent crasher.
- In crash reports you should mention changes you have made from the default configuration, e.g, installed extensions, dashboard widgets, settings, and whether those have been checked for relevance to the issue.
- In some cases RAM size or installed devices (especially GPUs and hardware acceleration) can be an issue.
@leixiao' s crasher is one that we have many reports of, and which we tried to fix in v7.0, but it can fail in many ways.
Unfortunately, none of the reports for that crash mention anything specific about the Vivaldi configuration of the reporter, which means we cannot easily (or at all) reproduce, and have to try to figure out why the crash might happen, which can be exceedingly difficult, if not impossible without a reproduction case.
The others who have posted here have not mentioned their bug number, and they did not fill in their Vivaldi.Net username, which means I have not been able to check those reports.
-
@yngve
Not any configuration of Vivaldi was changed and no hardware change either, memory size is 32G, definitely enough for several browser windows and the tab hibernation is also enabled, the only change is upgrading from version 7.0 to 7.1, and the crash happened quickly after upgrading.
In the old version I also encountered Vivaldi crash sometimes, but this time it's different, it happened at least several times everyday.
Maybe create some version or enable debug switch etc. to generate more detail information when crash happens
-
yngve Vivaldi Team
@leixiao I am afraid that we can't provide more details in the crashlog than we do, since the log is generated by chromium code.
However, regarding
@leixiao said in Vivaldi keep crashing on Windows 11 after upgrading to version 7.1:
Not any configuration of Vivaldi was changed
I disagree. I just checked one of your crashdumps, and it listed an extension. That is an example of a configuration change.
Are you using Desktop Widgets? That would also be a configuration change.
My point is that such changes may be a trigger of crashers, and in fact, assuming I recall correctly from previous discussions, crashes in the group you are experiencing may be related to problems with Widgets.
However, without information about any differences from a clean install (which is what our testers most often run with) it is very difficult for us to figure out what the problem really is.