A couple of things to keep in mind:

One user's frequent crasher is not necessarily another user's frequent crasher.

In crash reports you should mention changes you have made from the default configuration, e.g, installed extensions, dashboard widgets, settings, and whether those have been checked for relevance to the issue.

In some cases RAM size or installed devices (especially GPUs and hardware acceleration) can be an issue.

@leixiao' s crasher is one that we have many reports of, and which we tried to fix in v7.0, but it can fail in many ways.

Unfortunately, none of the reports for that crash mention anything specific about the Vivaldi configuration of the reporter, which means we cannot easily (or at all) reproduce, and have to try to figure out why the crash might happen, which can be exceedingly difficult, if not impossible without a reproduction case.

The others who have posted here have not mentioned their bug number, and they did not fill in their Vivaldi.Net username, which means I have not been able to check those reports.