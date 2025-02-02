Gaming Website Does Not Display Correctly
Hello, I am having a problem with a specific website that I cannot troubleshoot. The website is Tracker.gg which is a fairly big site that saves player statistics for various online video games. This is the specific URL that I am using to try to identify the problem: https://tracker.gg/marvel-rivals/profile/ign/nectar/overview
This is what the above URL looks like for me on a default guest profile in Vivaldi: https://i.imgur.com/3C5wQqQ.png
And if I click on one of those panels that opens more details, it looks like this: https://i.imgur.com/BajYxiq.png
However, on a default guest profile in Microsoft Edge it looks like this: https://i.imgur.com/RybpAV4.png
And the same details panel looks like this: https://i.imgur.com/3evvegK.png
I looked at Dev Tools a bit but there is so much spam that I can't identify what the problem is. Clearly there are a lot of errors though: https://i.imgur.com/Jee3TK8.png
I have opened the description of what seems to be the most likely culprit (Quirks Mode). However, when I inspect one of the elements listed by Vivaldi as not having a proper DOCTYPE, I see <!DOCTYPE html> at the top of the document already. So if I'm reading this help page correctly Vivaldi should NOT be loading this website in Quirks Mode but it is. The element shown when I click on the first "document" link in the warnings: https://i.imgur.com/aDdrnV5.png
This website definitely has a lot of annoying ads and trackers on it, I have them all blocked with my extensions normally, but of course since I was troubleshooting with the guest profile everything is default with no extensions. It doesn't make a difference in how the website is displayed. I compared it to Edge, but my friends also use this website in their Chrome browsers and they do not have issues with the way it displays.
Any help? I hope I provided enough information to adequately describe the problem. You should be able to see all of this yourself if you click on the URL I provided while using a guest profile.
mib2berlin Soprano
@phiction
Hi, the Vivaldi ad blocker is enabled in your first image, in the guest profile it is disabled by default.
Disable the Vivaldi ad blocker, something may change in a blocking list.
You can disable it with the shield icon in the address bar for a page.
The page in my used profile with ad blocker looks fine, it depends wich block lists are enabled.
@mib2berlin There is a line through the shield when I open the page on a guest profile, doesn't that mean the ad blocker is disabled?
https://i.imgur.com/EFTHUQz.png
I believe the icon is the same in my first image, but regardless I opened another guest profile just now to take that screenshot and the website looks the same.
Could you perhaps compare your Dev Tools log to mine and maybe we can see the difference?
mib2berlin Soprano
@phiction
Yes, I am sorry.
I am not familiar with the dev tools and cant help here but we have more advanced users here and I bet one can help you.
@mib2berlin Is the adblocker.
If there are a lot of 404 errors and/or ERR_BLOCKED_BY_CLIENT is likely the adblocker or other security addons
@phiction Try to disable DDG Tracker list:
@Hadden89 Well first, all of those previous screenshots were from testing with a guest profile. There are no settings to change.
But I tried again with my actual profile. I launched with all extensions disabled (--disable-extensions), confirmed that they aren't loaded, and turned off DDG tracker blocking in settings. I still have this URL listed as an exception to blocking and it still shows up in the address bar as having nothing blocked.
There was no change in the way it loads, the website is still distorted. This is what the console looks like (no ERR_BLOCKED_BY_CLIENT):
@phiction Tried to remove site data via urlbar ?
icon -> cookie and site data --> manage on device site data --> icon --> reload
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@phiction Please post the full output of Help > About here.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
@Pathduck I started with this page before coming to these forums for help. I will go through all of the steps again.
Restart the browser
Did not work. The site has been like this for me for a month, I have checked it on numerous days and I restart my PC regularly.
Make sure the browser is up to date
6.1.3035.111 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Test in a different profile
The website is still malformed with guest profile.
Test in another browser
It works properly in Microsoft Edge.
Change the reported User Agent
Changed User Agent to both Microsoft Edge and No Brand. No change in the way the site displays.
Disable Tracker and Ad blocker
I added the URL as an exception to tracker and ad blocker. No change. I disabled tracking and ad blocking entirely. No change.
Disable Extensions
I launched Vivaldi with the --disable-extensions parameter as suggested here. No extensions were active and the website was still malformed.
Disable Hardware Acceleration
Unchecked Use Hardware Acceleration When Available in settings, restarted Vivaldi. No change.
Enable (Third-Party) Cookies
Default settings are still active:
Accept Cookies - All
Third-Party Cookies - Block in Incognito Mode Only
Check your security software
Checked. Vivaldi works perfectly on many, many other sites. I have used it for years and never had a false positive from my security software. There are no current notifications about anything involving Vivaldi or the site being blocked by either security software or firewall.
As mentioned above, the website also works perfectly on Microsoft Edge under the same security software settings.
Reset settings
The website does not work in a fresh guest profile with default settings.
Delete Browsing Data
I used Vivaldi menu > Tools > Delete Browsing Data and deleted all cache data (no time restriction). Restarted. No change both in my normal profile and guest profile.
Delete all site data per website
Done. Opened both "site settings" and "cookies and site data" in this dropdown: https://i.imgur.com/7Hv684x.png
All previous steps are still in place (including no extensions or content blocking) and there was no change.
As mentioned the website also doesn't work for me in a guest profile with no prior browser data saved.
Delete Cookies in Settings
Done. I closed all tabs with tracker.gg URLs. Went to cookies, searched for tracker. Deleted everything that matched. Restarted browser (still no extensions). Visited website. No change, it is still malformed in both a normal profile and guest profile.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@phiction said in Gaming Website Does Not Display Correctly:
6.1.3035.111 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Why the ancient version? No wonder websites break.
The latest Vivaldi is 7.1.
Please update your browser.
-
@Pathduck That did it, thank you. Sorry that I missed that, I thought I had auto-updates on and just assumed that my version was the current one. Vivaldi hasn't been bugging me about updating at all. And this is the first website I have had such major problems with.
Only issue now is that Vivaldi 7.1 doesn't like a bunch of my extensions and is warning they might stop working soon. Some of which I rely on daily.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@phiction Good - bookmark those Troubleshooting steps so the next time you have issues with some site you know where to start
It's extremely rare that a website rendering issue is specific to Vivaldi. Vivaldi uses Chromium/Blink for rendering web sites, the exact same engine used by Chrome, Edge, Opera etc. It's almost always extensions, ad/tracker-blocking or like in your case - an outdated browser.
Also, looking at the devtools console is rarely productive - unless you're some Javascript guru or actually coded the site yourself - it generally causes more confusion than helps. Most websites throw lots of errors in the console, they just never expect users to look there.
Only issue now is that Vivaldi 7.1 doesn't like a bunch of my extensions and is warning they might stop working soon. Some of which I rely on daily.
All Manifest v2 extensions will be disabled at some point (mid 2025?) when Chromium drops support for v2. It's not specific to Vivaldi and there's been tons of discussion all over the net and this forum about it. I have a couple Mv2 extensions as well.
https://www.startpage.com/do/search?q=manifest++v3&segment=startpage.vivaldi
But for now those warnings can be ignored. Maybe start looking for replacements though.