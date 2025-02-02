Hello, I am having a problem with a specific website that I cannot troubleshoot. The website is Tracker.gg which is a fairly big site that saves player statistics for various online video games. This is the specific URL that I am using to try to identify the problem: https://tracker.gg/marvel-rivals/profile/ign/nectar/overview

This is what the above URL looks like for me on a default guest profile in Vivaldi: https://i.imgur.com/3C5wQqQ.png

And if I click on one of those panels that opens more details, it looks like this: https://i.imgur.com/BajYxiq.png

However, on a default guest profile in Microsoft Edge it looks like this: https://i.imgur.com/RybpAV4.png

And the same details panel looks like this: https://i.imgur.com/3evvegK.png

I looked at Dev Tools a bit but there is so much spam that I can't identify what the problem is. Clearly there are a lot of errors though: https://i.imgur.com/Jee3TK8.png

I have opened the description of what seems to be the most likely culprit (Quirks Mode). However, when I inspect one of the elements listed by Vivaldi as not having a proper DOCTYPE, I see <!DOCTYPE html> at the top of the document already. So if I'm reading this help page correctly Vivaldi should NOT be loading this website in Quirks Mode but it is. The element shown when I click on the first "document" link in the warnings: https://i.imgur.com/aDdrnV5.png

This website definitely has a lot of annoying ads and trackers on it, I have them all blocked with my extensions normally, but of course since I was troubleshooting with the guest profile everything is default with no extensions. It doesn't make a difference in how the website is displayed. I compared it to Edge, but my friends also use this website in their Chrome browsers and they do not have issues with the way it displays.

Any help? I hope I provided enough information to adequately describe the problem. You should be able to see all of this yourself if you click on the URL I provided while using a guest profile.