Casting to Samsung TV not showing any devices
- I am using Debian Linux with KDE. I added a cast button and tried the file > cast, but neither works. The cast function is not showing on my Google device
@JimWH I am on the same network
mib2berlin Soprano
@JimWH
Hi, this work in Vivaldi, it can take several minutes until you can see the Chromecast device.
Check if it work in Chromium.
Maybe your firewall is blocking:
@mib2berlin Thank you. I have Portmaster installed and it was blocking. I wish I knew how to exactly open just this function. I will learn how to ... Thanks again.