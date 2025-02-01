Setting to close all Tabs on exit?
thepowersin1
A Google search gave this result. "To set Vivaldi to close all tabs when you exit, go to Settings > Tabs > Tab Handling and enable the option to "Close tabs on exit" within the settings menu; this will automatically shut down all open tabs when you quit the browser. " I can find no "Close tabs on exit" option in the settings under Tabs Handling. I am running Vivaldi 7.1.3570.42 . thanks
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@thepowersin1 Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
You control this with the Startup With setting under Settings > General. Any option but Last Session.
Please read:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/starting-vivaldi/
Never trust anything on Google or anything an "AI" tells you.
thepowersin1
@Pathduck thank you!