Opening a Saved Session
I frequently use Save All Tabs As Session when working on a project. My challenge is I've got about 20 tabs open that I saved but when I reopen the Saved Session the icons are not showing so I have to go through and click each one individually. Isn't there a command to refresh all tabs.
@rodndtube perhaps lazy load is active
The reload command should be already there, but in case is missing you can add it back:
the select all the tabs with shift + mouse left click , and with the right button you can reload them.
Turning off Lazy Load did the trick. Thanks!