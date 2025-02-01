I set up Mail on my ipad, and added my Vivaldi account.

When I try to send from the Vivaldi account to one of my Comcast or Yahoo addresses, as a test, I get an error message. It is:

Cannot Send Mail

The server rejected one of the recipient's addresses. The message has been placed in your Outbox.

I do not get the message sent from Vivaldi on either my desktop comp. or my iPad.

I can send from desktop or iPad to Vivaldi on iPad, but I cannot reply using Vivaldi.

I have checked my server settings for Vivaldi and Comcast servers, and they seem right, so I stymied.

thanks for help.