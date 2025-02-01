Cannot send from vivaldi to Comcast or yahoo or to Vivaldi
I set up Mail on my ipad, and added my Vivaldi account.
When I try to send from the Vivaldi account to one of my Comcast or Yahoo addresses, as a test, I get an error message. It is:
Cannot Send Mail
The server rejected one of the recipient's addresses. The message has been placed in your Outbox.
I do not get the message sent from Vivaldi on either my desktop comp. or my iPad.
I can send from desktop or iPad to Vivaldi on iPad, but I cannot reply using Vivaldi.
I have checked my server settings for Vivaldi and Comcast servers, and they seem right, so I stymied.
thanks for help.
mib2berlin Soprano
@noodleduck
Hi, it is possible Comcast doesn't accept vivaldi.net as trusted mail server and all mails gets rejected.
I have a Yahoo account and can send from my vivaldi.net account to Yahoo, so this should work.
thanks for your response.
I suspect it is my server settings for Mail on my iPad, but I can't figure out which.
DO you know where I can find the proper settings for the Vivaldi servers? I am currently using:
Incoming is mail.vivaldi.net
Ougoing is smtp.vivaldi.net
Thank you
noodleduck
@noodleduck
Thank you Hadden.
noodleduck
I cannot even send myself an email from my Vivaldi account TO my Vivaldi account.
Hmmmm.
SOLVED @450 pm Sat.
I have solved this problem.
It was my server settings on my iPad, as I suspected.
I did not have the Name and Password set for the smtp server, as they are listed as "optional" in the iPad account setup area for outgoing server. Also, the default port there is set as 587, it should be 465. Now able to send and receive on iPad.
Thanks to all!