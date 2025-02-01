Change the behaviour regarding on which tab to activate after tab closure
antoine.luboz
hi, I would like to challenge the feature regarding which tab to activate after a tab closure.
I would like this behaviour to differ between piles and non-pile tabs.
When closing a tab in a pile, I think it is more convenient to activate the tab on the left within the pile.
For non-piled up tabs, activating the previous opened tab is the most logical thing to do.
best.
Pesala Ambassador
@antoine-luboz Please vote for one or more of the existing requests.
