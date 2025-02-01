Vivaldi freezes on iPad after trying to sync
ragamoffyn
Hi. I'm trying to install Vivaldi on an iPad Mini 2019. It installs ok, but when I try to set up sync, the app breaks. These are the steps:
- Install and open
- Skip setting up default browser
- Open sync settings
- Enter username and password
- Enter encryption password
- Tap "decrypt"
Result: App either freezes then and becomes unresponsive, or it shows that sync is active and then freezes.
After that, I can close and reopen the app, but after reopening it, it freezes again after a single tap on anything. All I can do at this point is to delete and reinstall the app.
Specs:
- iPad Mini 2019 running iPadOS 18.3 (22D63)
- Vivaldi mobile browser 7.1.3580.75