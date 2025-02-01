Hi. I'm trying to install Vivaldi on an iPad Mini 2019. It installs ok, but when I try to set up sync, the app breaks. These are the steps:

Install and open Skip setting up default browser Open sync settings Enter username and password Enter encryption password Tap "decrypt"

Result: App either freezes then and becomes unresponsive, or it shows that sync is active and then freezes.

After that, I can close and reopen the app, but after reopening it, it freezes again after a single tap on anything. All I can do at this point is to delete and reinstall the app.

Specs: