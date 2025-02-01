Sidebar Optimization: Request for True Panel Closure to Reduce RAM Usage
Dynasty3021
Vivaldi’s sidebar panels currently keep processes running even when not actively in use, leading to unnecessary RAM consumption. Even after a fresh start, pinned sidebar websites have dedicated background workers running, regardless of user interaction. Closing a panel using the ‘X’ button only hides it instead of fully terminating the process, resulting in persistent memory usage. In comparison, Edge provides a more efficient approach by allowing users to either hide a panel by clicking back on the favicon, or to fully close it by clicking the 'X' button thereby terminating its process. Introducing a similar option in Vivaldi would give users better control over resource management, improving performance for those who rely on multiple sidebar panels.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Dynasty3021
Hi, you can use Hibernate Background Tabs, this send the web panels to sleep too.
If you are low on memory enable the Memory Saver in Settings > Tabs.
By the way, RAM is there to use it not to save it.
@Dynasty3021 Hi, Thanks for your feature request.
