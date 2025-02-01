I lost my recently closed windows
-
I restarted my device and then I reopened it again to continue my work and I couldn't find my windows that was recently opened in the windows side panel or the trash on the top right, I restarted twice, did the update and I still can't find them, 165 tabs I need them back.
-
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@Yamo You do not see all closed tabs in Window Panel?
If you had activated automatic save of sessions, you can reopen them from your Session Panel. ⇒ Sessions Panel
-
You saved my Good Sir, have a lovely day