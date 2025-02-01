Sync log out after phone reboot
So, my phone is experiencing some issues that make it reboot every night. So, every time the phone reboots, the browser ask for Sync's Username and PWD (but not encryption key). I'm sure I've checked "Remember password" every time I've logged in sync, but the issue is still present.
Vivaldi 7.1.3580.77
Android 15, motorola edge neo 50 Build/V1UI35H.11-39-5
@mannivu
Hi, I have 3 Vivaldi versions installed, all synced with 3 different accounts.
A restart doesn't log them out of sync.
For the test I checked all installs and 2 was logged out and need no encryption password as you mention.
I remember a user report logout for no reason.
We have to wait if other users can confirm one or the other logout, then we can make a bug report.
I was also logged out. Some random logout and password disappearing, may be once a day, dont have more stats yet
Samsung Tab S7, A13
@Costaz
Hi, the password disappearing is a reported and confirmed bug, it got high priority.
HeinoKramm
The same thing is happening to me, but without having to reboot the device. All it takes is a while in deep sleep mode for the bug to occur. Unfortunately, the problem started after the last update.
I was worried because I didn't see many people commenting on it. Knowing that other people are also experiencing this reassures me. I really thought there was something wrong with my devices, as the problem is happening on both my Androids, one with version 9 and the other with version 14.
Hi, same for me. It randomly logs out from sync like every few hours daily. Then I type in the password and sync works fine until it logs out again a few hours after.
Google Pixel 8, Android 15 stable
@mannivu
Hi again, so other users have this issue too.
Please report it to the bug tracker, I can confirm it internally.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Add your Vivldi username, please.
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VAB-).
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib