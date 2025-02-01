Helo Vivaldi browser creator, I hope you add something that I wrote below for your app.
-
Hello mister, I'm your android Vivaldi app user. Can you make auto delete for history in your browser app after 15 days, 30 days and 60 days. I just need for it without hand to do. Thank you mister.
Hope Vivaldi app has change in the history settings to make me easy to use
-
It might look like this:
-
This post is deleted!
-
This post is deleted!
-
NurinFirzanahmudalagi
@far4 yes,this is what I imagine. But what this Vivaldi browser has offered "Clear Session Data On Exit" but don't have a few days to do auto on it/because I think when people will use that back, people search in the history (because tired of search it many times). When "Clear Session Browsing Data On Exit"is exist on this app, it's good too. For me when people suddenly forget to save something on what they search after tap on something other than this app. So worrying is their data will gone just like that. When auto delete data browser with choice like they give with 20 days 50 days 90 days will auto delete history are better than don't have.
-
@NurinFirzanahmudalagi
Well. But for now, this is a screenshot from Cromite. I highly doubt that this privacy feature will appear in Vivaldi anytime soon. Android/Vivaldi is weakly oriented towards privacy.
-
NurinFirzanahmudalagi
@far4 Really hope Vivaldi app creator will work for that to make this Vivaldi browser app user not worry anymore about auto delete history.