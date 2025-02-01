Vivaldi right click menu too large
Hi,
Is there any way to reduce the amount of options available in the Vivaldi browser right click dropdown menu. Sometimes on my destop pc the menu takes up the entire vertical height of my screen and does so because it contains options I will never use. The only options I mainly use are "copy" "paste" and "print", with an occasional use of "translate". All the rest I never use. Is there a way to get rid of them please?
mib2berlin Soprano
@redx99
Hi, use Compact mode in Settings > Appearance.
This setting will disappear at some point, customize your menus as you like.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/customize-application-and-context-menus/
My tab context menu:
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Thanks, I'll have a play with those settings.
Cheers.