Unreliable Close Tab 7.1
After updating to 7.1, the close tab button is extremely unreliable. Sometimes switching to and from Vivaldi seems to fix it, sometimes just spamming the tab bar fixes it eventually, sometimes tapping to the right of the tab works, but nothing is consistent. I have a screen recording showing the issue but the forum won't let me upload it.
This tap did not close the tab:
After swiping around on the tab, this tap did close it:
@jotch
Hi, no issues here using the X button.
The forum allows animated GIF up to 2 MB, iirc.
Upload it somewhere and add the link here.
Please, always add your Vivaldi, Android version and your device.
Veddu Supporters Ambassador
I have also found it more unreliable in the latest update. However, it is really hard to reproduce, and it only happens occasionally.
Edit: if you want to show the screen recording, upload it to a cloud service like dropbox or so and share the link to it.
Veddu Supporters Ambassador
The easiest way I've found to reproduce this is to have some tabs open, then close Vivaldi out of memory, open Vivaldi again, and try to close a tab directly from the tab bar.
Edit attached video of it.
@Veddu
I am sorry But I still cat reproduce this with a few tabs, close Vivaldi from app switcher and open it again.
I guess with 10 or more tabs one cant simply not reach the X button on background tabs but the active tab can always be closed.
I can make a screen cast if necessary.
Veddu Supporters Ambassador
That is odd. I did a sanity check and was able to reproduce the issue on my second Moto G23 on Vivaldi Snapshot. However, only reliably with fewer than three tabs. So it could be related to different screen sizes and DPIs, since I could reproduce the issue more reliably on my S24 Ultra.
@Veddu
I tested this on my old Android 8.1 phone, all fine.
@jotch or you can report it, the team have a S24 at least to test this.
I just cant confirm the report.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-).
Add your vivaldi.net username, please.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
Veddu Supporters Ambassador
I reported it VAB-10794. There will be a duplicate under VAB-10793 since it was uploaded without attachments. You can mark that as a duplicate since VAB-10794 is the one with the correct attachment.
@Veddu Thank you for the report.
Done.