Hi @kgash,

Thanks for reaching out! Sorry to hear you're having trouble with LastPass Vault in Vivaldi 7.1.3570.42.

A few things you can try to resolve this issue:

Disable Extensions Conflicts – Try disabling other extensions temporarily to see if there's a conflict. Test in a Guest Profile – Open Vivaldi in a Guest Profile (Menu > File > New Guest Window) and check if the Vault loads properly. Clear Cache and Cookies – Go to Settings > Privacy > Clear Browsing Data , clear cookies and cache for LastPass, then restart the browser. Check Site Permissions – Ensure LastPass has the necessary permissions under vivaldi://settings/privacy/ . Update or Reinstall LastPass – Removing and reinstalling the extension might help.

If the issue persists, could you let us know if any error messages appear in the DevTools console (F12 > Console) ? That might help us pinpoint the cause.

Let us know how it goes!

Best,

Alikhan S. Maldybaev (c0dkidd) | Vivaldi Ambassador