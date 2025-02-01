LastPass Vault does not open
-
Vivaldi V 7.1.3570.42 does not allow LastPass Vault to open. Clicking the Vault icon in LastPass opens a full screen with the LastPass gif of a safe just rotating and rotating...
Other than this problem, LastPass works fine. Opening the Vault works just as it should in Firefox, Edge, Chrome, etc.
-
c0dkidd Ambassador
Hi @kgash,
Thanks for reaching out! Sorry to hear you're having trouble with LastPass Vault in Vivaldi 7.1.3570.42.
A few things you can try to resolve this issue:
-
Disable Extensions Conflicts – Try disabling other extensions temporarily to see if there's a conflict.
-
Test in a Guest Profile – Open Vivaldi in a Guest Profile
(Menu > File > New Guest Window)and check if the Vault loads properly.
-
Clear Cache and Cookies – Go to
Settings > Privacy > Clear Browsing Data, clear cookies and cache for LastPass, then restart the browser.
-
Check Site Permissions – Ensure LastPass has the necessary permissions under
vivaldi://settings/privacy/.
-
Update or Reinstall LastPass – Removing and reinstalling the extension might help.
If the issue persists, could you let us know if any error messages appear in the DevTools console
(F12 > Console)? That might help us pinpoint the cause.
Let us know how it goes!
Best,
Alikhan S. Maldybaev (c0dkidd) | Vivaldi Ambassador
-
-
Thank you c0dkidd for your prompt and useful reply.
The first thing I tried was to open in the guest menu and the vault opened.
I closed guest menu and then disabled all the extension links and the vault opened as it should. I reenabled the LastPass link causing the error in opening the vault.
Removing the LastPass extension and reinstalling it finally fixed the problem.
Thanks again.