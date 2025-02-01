What kind of circus are y'all running?
So, y'all just ban people without any warnings on here, huh? I'll make sure news gets around. As you have seen, I am VERY loud about this type of stuff; people spreading misinformation, platforms not holding fascists and fascist sympathizers accountable, etc. Also, the new Snopes account is hardly much of a user. This will very much mark the day that the Fediverse goes downhill. Become more popular? Maybe, but the second you start platforming fascists and their ilk is the second your platform's integrity degrades.
CONTEXT
Snopes created an official account in the Fediverse, and myself and multiple users were commenting on their posts telling them to leave, fascists aren't welcome, etc. These comments, of course, referencing the article Snopes made about Musk's sieg heil: https://www.snopes.com/news/2025/01/20/musk-nazi-salute/
@Ayrdanger You might be right, but you still have to accept them. They were not on your own blog but on a blog they created and own. And I think they didn't post things that were against the code of conduct, so you were also not allowed to do that.
@ThePfromtheO Snopes' very presence goes against the Fediverse's COC and TOS. They make it VERY clear that misinformation is NOT welcome! Today, it's Snopes. Tomorrow, it's Fox Entertainment. Every one of these platforms in the Fediverse need to be VERY careful whom they allow on their platforms if they wish to not only achieve popularity, but to also retain their integrity.
As far as my account and I are concerned, Vivaldi, or Mastodon, or whomever is in charge of my account has until EOD today to lift the ban before I move on. I was hoping Vivaldi/Mastodon would be different than Meta, or Twitter, or TikTok, but I guess they're all the same federally-owned platforms with the same BS excuses for the far-right, but don't treat the left with same leniency.
@Ayrdanger So, was your Vivaldi account banned? Or only your Mastodon one?
@ThePfromtheO, with Vivaldi's account ban he cannot published in this forum, nor in Vivaldi Social, because they are the same account. The publication shows that this is not the case
Fediverse's COC and TOS
I’ve been a full Fediverse member for 3 years now. What exactly do you mean by this? There is no Fediverse COC and TOS, each instance/server has their own. And at the end of the day the decision of the administrators is final. If they don’t want an account on their instance, they can remove them.
I understand the frustration but you do need to look at it from their position.
Mastodon is FOSS and everyone can selfhost an instance with his own TOS to his like.
@Catweazle Yes, you're right. I simply didn't read carefully that message he (or she) got when his (or her) account was banned.
Thanks! Logic is always indispensable
@ThePfromtheO I honestly have no idea how it works. All I know is that I can still post in the forums and I still have access to Vivaldi's Community site, but I no longer have access to Vivalid Social (per my screenshot).
@OrbitalMartian I can only assume that each and every server has similar COC and TOS- at least in reference misinformation, bullying, harassment, etc.‐ and I can also only assume that each server has to, itself, agree to some sort of terms to be a part of the Fediverse. Again, I can't say I for sure know all the details, but it certainly seems like most public forums nowadays have fairly similar COCs and TOSs, though each forum certainly picks and chooses how those rules are enforced.
@OrbitalMartian Oh, and I have looked at it from their position. If I was in their shoes, I'd certainly be more concerned about what their community wants than what's best for some shit-slinging company that's only goal is to spread misinformation.
assume that each server has to, itself, agree to some sort of terms to be a part of the Fediverse
My friend runs a Fedi instance and got to choose all the TOCs and COCs that they wanted. There are generic ones but I have seen some instances where they allow things that others don't. Each instance is unique.
My guess is that the moderators on Social are not a fan of the words used and the way you spoke towards the user from another instance. It's likely that someone reported the reply and sent it to the staff of Vivaldi Social.
mathieulefrancois Soprano Patron Ambassador
@Ayrdanger who gets to decide what misinformation is?
I don't find Snopes presence on the Fediverse wrong. If you don't like them, just block the account and move on. That's what I do when there are accounts I don't care to see.
@mathieulefrancois Misinformation is generally agreed upon as being non-factual. Snopes saying Musk's sieg heil wasn't actually a sieg heil is misinformation.
mathieulefrancois Soprano Patron Ambassador
@Ayrdanger that's your opinion and that's fine for you to have an opinion, but they were just providing the facts.
If you don't agree with Snopes, just block their account and move on.
@Ayrdanger Yes, because your account got banned on Mastodon only, I think. Similar to what @Catweazle said.
@ThePfromtheO said in What kind of circus are y'all running?:
Similar to what @Catweazle said.
Or maybe not so similar...
@mathieulefrancois It's not an opinion. We are speaking about facts here, bud. Musk performed a sieg heil. Snopes reported that it wasn't a sieg heil. Therefore, Snopes spread misinformation, thus shouldn't be welcome in the Fediverse.
This isn't a difference of opinion. Saying "Misinformation is information that is factually incorrect." isn't an opinion. It's a factual statement. Saying "Musk's actions at the inauguration ammounted to being a sieg heil." is a factual statement. This isn't akin to whether or not we like pineapple on pizza- which is an opinion. This is about something that we all saw with our own eyes, and all these US-based media outlets are downplaying it, while EU-based media quite literally had to censor/blur Musk's sieg heil.
I believe that at this point, we need to step back from the content of the article that you commented about, and look at the comment itself. Was it a nice, friendly and polite response? No, no it wasn’t. That’s most likely why you’re account was suspended on Social. If you have appealed it, it’s probably best not to stir the pot elsewhere. This (in my eyes (opinion)) is kinda circumventing the ban, I could be wrong though.
Just a reminder of the Vivaldi Social rules. A moderator/admin has deemed you to be in violation of one or more of these, hence the suspension. I think this should be a matter best left there to be honest.