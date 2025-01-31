I think it'd be nice if we could customize what pages we'd like to link to on the start page's navigation bar.

Currently from your start page you can go to your bookmarks, history, notes, calendar, and mail -- however all of these are also optionally present on your toolbar, and two of them even have keyboard shortcuts enabling you to bypass the start page entirely!

I personally don't really use the in-browser calendar or mail page, I keep my notes in my toolbar, and I access my bookmarks and history through the keyboard shortcuts. This makes the Vivaldi home page navigation bar feel cluttered to me. Since the taskbar is heavily customizable, it feels a bit odd that you can't do anything to the navigation bar besides adding another page of links. I feel like it would be a smoother experience if you could add the taskbar customization options to the navigation bar.