Log in to Vivaldi forum issue
-
I have a problem to log in to the forum page in Vivaldi browser .
The log in page opens and I can fill up my credentials but then when I click log in it shows this :
Just before it has happened I have switch on and off private mode several times .
-
@nonino Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
-
@nonino Is this a Snap or Deb pr Flatpak install?
-
@DoctorG It is Deb version .
-
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@nonino Deb packag is good as it causes less issues.
Had you tested this? Please read https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/809756
-
@DoctorG Let me do that tomorrow . It is already quite late for me to start to do that this evening. Thank you for your advice .
-
I have checked everything instead of only one thing which is my password extension .
When I switch it off I can not log in to Vivaldi form anyway as I do not have password. So only this I did not switch off.
...and the problem still is there.
I can log in with Brave without any issue .
-
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@nonino Try to delete cookies at Settings → Privacy → Cookies → Show Saved Cookies, search cookies for domain vivaldi.net and vivaldi.com, close settings, retry to login at forum.vivaldi.net
-
@DoctorG Ok . I think after all your suggestions which I try all by accident I log in through http://forum.vivaldi.net/ instead of my speed dial :
https://login.vivaldi.net/authenticationendpoint/login.do?redirect_uri=https%3A%2F%2Fforum.vivaldi.net%2Fauth%2Fvivaldi%2Fcallback&tenantDomain=carbon.super&sessionDataKey=21bc142a-ead5-4b62-abe0-ac495c8faeab&sp=forum.vivaldi.net&authenticators=BasicAuthenticator%3ALOCAL
... and I can log in without any issue this way now .
So the problem occurred after I started to use a speed dial login button were I remembered the above link .
I wanted to make the whole process of login faster and that is why I remembered there the actual login page not really the forum page .
Unfortunately I did not notice the problem appeared after I started to use it this way . I did not connect this dots.
Anyway the problem resolved with you patience and help. Thank you very much
-
@nonino I use https://forum.vivaldi.net/unread as my Speed Dial bookmark to go to forum, i got the login form, typed loginname and password, and all login was fine – no issue as yours.