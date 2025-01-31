authentication failed
-
authentication failed
I can't access my account to sync my content
Ubuntu 24.04.1 LTS kernel 6.8.0-52
-
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@AsasDev Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@AsasDev Had yo used for Sync the username and password you used now to login at forum?
I checked and login to Sync works for me.
-
Yes, same password and username here on the forum
-
-
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@AsasDev Seems you are blocked now for a short time.
Please go to Need help with your Vivaldi account?
Click button "Send us a message"
Report your issue with as much information as you can give.