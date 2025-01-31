Vivaldi freezes all time
Hi everybody,
Since the new Windows version its very dificult that the browser don´t be freeze. When I navigate a few minutes and open a new tab, the new tab crashes and I need to close to navigate.
Thanks to everybody
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@IvanLD Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Nothing, I try everything but nothing work.
This problem I had many months but in an update was solve.
Since I update to 7.1. I have this problem and It´s very annoying
mib2berlin Soprano
@IvanLD
Hi, do you use a third party security software?
We had a big thread lately about freezing and at the end it was AdGuard block Vivaldi after the update but it could be any AV software.