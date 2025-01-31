First Theme Approval
OrbitalMartian Ambassador
Hello theme makers and enjoyers. I created my first Vivaldi theme last Saturday (25/1) and I uploaded it onto Themes. The FAQs have that themes are reviewed daily and approval should be 1-2 working days. It is now Friday the following week (31/1) and my theme is still showing "Theme is not yet approved".
I was just wondering how long it normally takes for themes to be reviewed/approved. I am cautious that the FAQs may be older than I think.
mathieulefrancois Soprano Patron Ambassador
I remember when I created mine, it took a week or so to be approved the first time and then a bit longer the second time.
@OrbitalMartian Approval time is more into 5 ~ 8 days. All user themes are manually reviewed.
OrbitalMartian Ambassador
So an hour after I posted this, it got approved, spooky.
@OrbitalMartian and here it is
https://themes.vivaldi.net/themes/ayRlXVdAJ0M
ThePfromtheO Translator
@Hadden89 @OrbitalMartian @WildEnte Sorry for bothering you, but do you know how could you become a theme checker? I think you have to apply somewhere, but where?
@ThePfromtheO I think is one of the tasks of the moderators
ThePfromtheO Translator
Anyone, if you're a moderator do you really need to do all the work? Or only what you want? I would like to check themes, if that's possible, but I don't have enough time to check what everyone posts on the forum too.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@ThePfromtheO
All themes are reviewed by a Vivaldi Team member. We haven't outsourced that task to volunteers.
ThePfromtheO Translator
@jane-n OK...