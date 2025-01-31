Expand availability of send to device to additional areas of the iOS app
-
therealahall
Love the send to device feature that’s been released in 7.1 as it makes my daily flow much more conducive and streamlined. I would love to see the entry points expanded to other areas of the app.
-
in the tab overview, it appears to be missing from the share context there. If I’m on the tab and hit share I see it, but if I’m in the thumbnail view and long press and hit share, it’s missing
-
Ideally, in that same tab overview, being able to long press and see send to devices would be amazing and bypass the whole share tap
-
finally, if I were writing the user story, the ability to send to device and close in a single flow would be the ultimate ideal for me specifically
Either way, this is a clutch feature and I appreciate its existence
-