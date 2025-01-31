Yowsa! That's one HUGE changelog

So is this the "Omnibox" change?

I'm sceptical but willing to give it a go.

[Favicons] Blurry icons for fractional scaling resolutions (VB-107829)

Nice

[Permissions] Change button opens Global Permission instead of site-specific permissions (VB-112789)

Ooh that's an exciting change

[Address bar] Internal URLs are forwarded to “vivaldi:” instead of “vivaldi://” (VB-110609)

Finally! I'm sure someone liked it though, it it's similar to Firefox about:config etc

[Settings][Find] Make “Toggle open/close of ‘find in page’ with the same hotkey…” a setting (VB-112998)

I'm sure many will be happy - personally I never saw the point in changing anything, it worked fine the way it was before it was a toggle, i.e. just use ESC to close it.