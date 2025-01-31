Better, faster results in the address field – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3592.3
In today’s snapshot how the autocomplete and drop down suggestions are calculated has been completely redone. There is still work left but we are very interested in your feedback on this thus far.
Click here to see the full blog post
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
[Settings][Find] Make “Toggle open/close of ‘find in page’ with the same hotkey…” a setting (VB-112998)
Oh, how I wish this one had made it into version 7.1... well, c'est la vie.
@altcode: Here is a little work around, unmap the keyboard shortcut Ctrl+F from "Find in Page" and remap it to "Find in page Next"
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
Yowsa! That's one HUGE changelog
So is this the "Omnibox" change?
I'm sceptical but willing to give it a go.
[Favicons] Blurry icons for fractional scaling resolutions (VB-107829)
Nice
[Permissions] Change button opens Global Permission instead of site-specific permissions (VB-112789)
Ooh that's an exciting change
[Address bar] Internal URLs are forwarded to “vivaldi:” instead of “vivaldi://” (VB-110609)
Finally! I'm sure someone liked it though, it it's similar to Firefox
about:configetc
[Settings][Find] Make “Toggle open/close of ‘find in page’ with the same hotkey…” a setting (VB-112998)
I'm sure many will be happy - personally I never saw the point in changing anything, it worked fine the way it was before it was a toggle, i.e. just use ESC to close it.
Thot Supporters Translator Ambassador
Mail: I have focused the Inbox and after a restart of the Browser the Mails were showing up. Now I see no Mails and I have to klick again on „Inbox“ to make them show up.
Edit: So I have to klick twice to get the Mails to be showing up.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
Ugh, I got the dreaded "Unspecified Error" on this update. Probably again because I do a lot of Standalone installs messing with the paths in Registry.
Relatively quick fix for me (clean registry, remove old install folder etc) but I dread what a casual user would be able to do when encountering this... Please improve the stability of the installer.
<pet peeve>
Allow users to choose a location for All Users install again k pls thx.
</pet peeve>
@pathduck said:
Allow users to choose a location for All Users install again k pls thx.
- You actually can do this now, if you know how.
- No plans to make it easier (more obvious) as it causes far more problems than it fixes and we do not want people shooting themselves in the foot again.
@pathduck said:
So it this the "Omnibox" change?
Yes the Omnibox code is used to decide on autocomplete and drop down.
[Tabs] Set Active Tab Min width to 60 (VB-112847)
The slider in settings still has 30 as minimal value, does that mean it's set to 60 by default? Not clear what it means otherwise.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Ruarí said in Better, faster results in the address field – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3592.3:
You actually can do this now, if you know how.
If you mean installing as Per User and choosing location or moving the binaries, that's what I've been doing.
Or some command line flag?
olli Vivaldi Team Patron
@ian-coog: Default is 60, but you can set it to 30
Advanced addresses Show button is missing
-
@Ruarí Yeah, I'm aware of this workaround. Alas, it doesn't really work if you follow this workflow (which I use constantly):
- Select some text from the page.
- Invoke find in page with the keyboard shortcut.
- (Optionally) use the find next in page keyboard shortcut.
- In your new location, select some different text.
- Invoke find in page with the keyboard shortcut again.
Don't worry, I'll wait patiently for VB-112998 to come to the stable stream
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@Pathduck said in Better, faster results in the address field – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3592.3:
Yowsa! That's one HUGE changelog
Yes, causes much work for me to translate in a serious way for my german blog.
olli Vivaldi Team Patron
@lotzi: What do you mean?
-
Thot Supporters Translator Ambassador
There is no Small Calendar in the bottom of the Calendar-Pannel.