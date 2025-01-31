Solved Friday poll: Vivaldi Translate
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Tere kallid Vivaldi kogukonna liikmed!
From formatting notes' text to translating text. This week we want to know which Vivaldi Translate features you use most.
Jump over to vivaldi.net to vote. Feel free to select more than one.
Soovin teile toredat nädalavahetust!
If you haven't used Vivaldi Translate yet, feel free to start by translating the two mysterious lines above by highlighting them and selecting "Translate Selection" from the context menu.
But now to the poll's results:
42% of those, who use Vivaldi Translate, use it to translate full pages.
34% translate short paragraphs of text, and...
23% go to the Translate Panel to translate the text they've typed or pasted there.
Pesala Ambassador
@jane-n said in Friday poll: Vivaldi Translate:
Jump over to vivaldi.net to vote. Feel free to select more than one.
OrbitalMartian Ambassador
@jane-n Voted. I often just want to translate snippets and the iOS built in translation is often shocking, also some languages just aren’t supported by it, and so far, I’ve had no issues with the Vivaldi translate and I enjoy the UI more than the Apple one.
iqaluit Supporters
Full web pages.
We are in 21st century. Language should not be a barrier for worldwide internet browsing is my vote.
@jane-n Missing in Poll: "I do not use Vivaldi Translate. Please tell why!"
Is it allowed that i tell here why i do not use it?
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@jane-n said in Friday poll: Vivaldi Translate:
Soovin teile toredat nädalavahetust!
I like måte, god helg!
I use it, and find it works perfectly fine for my uses.
I have disabled the translate popup as I find it annoying when selecting text. I have also hidden the Translate button in the address field with custom CSS as I don't use it.
What I mostly do:
- Select text, right-click, choose Translate Text
- Right-click on page, choose Translate Page
As my English is decent, and I only browse on English as well as Norwegian, Swedish and Danish (I can read these just fine) web sites, I rarely have to actually use it though.
I sometimes use Vivaldi's "Translate selected text".
But with Translake Panel if have the issue that changing destination language forces the address field translate button to this new language.
And Vivaldi's Translate Web Page is faulty, seems Vivaldi Translate server is ignoring the HTML attribute
translatewith value
noin web pages elements
Sad, not really webstandards compatible.
Aaron Translator
I agree with what @DoctorG said.
The current version of the built -in translator is unfortunate and not ideal. I temporarily use a third -party plug -in. But the plug -in cannot be installed on the Android phone, so I will use the entire page to translate.
@jane-n, I mostky use the Linguist extension or alternatively Crow Translate on desktop
@jane-n
Oh, by the way, regarding the built-in translator. That's an old bug! Or an unrealized feature?
In mastodon every picture or photo has a verbal description. On android it's almost impossible to copy this description and translate it. You can read it in the context menu. Copy and translate it - no. But I want to!
Of course, such photos with descriptions are everywhere on the internet.
I want the built-in translator to be able to translate these things as well!
@DoctorG said in Friday poll: Vivaldi Translate:
I found the report about Vivaldi Translate server ignoring the HTML attribute, but have you filed a bug for this one as well?
changing destination language forces the address field translate button to this new language
@jane-n Wait, i will check.
⇒ VB-80425
@far4 Please send us a ticket about being able to translate ALT text on https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/.
-
Jjane.n marked this topic as a question
