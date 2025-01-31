Vivaldi freezes when opening other profile from default profile
HarshitPrajapati
Whenever I try to open other profile (say profile 2) from default profile (say profile 1) or vice versa, after opening profile 2 window along profile 1 both windows get froze (whole Vivaldi app), I can't close, minimise, app becomes unresponsive for 5-10 minutes then it'll auto respond. Please fix this issue. Thank you.
My version is
7.1.3570.42 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
@HarshitPrajapati
Hi, I open second or third profiles several times a day, no freeze.
Extensions and/or third party security software can slow down Vivaldi to crawl.
If you use a AV software check if it work on higher CPU in the Windows task manager.
Windows Defender doesn't influence performance of Vivaldi, other AV software can and this happen often after an update of Vivaldi.
@mib2berlin Hi, do you open other profiles from profile menu or just from an already opened profile? I do the latter, I have not installed any AV or 3rd party software.
@HarshitPrajapati
Always from an already opened profile.
You are the first user report this here since 7.1 was published, we have to wait for other users to test this.
@mib2berlin I'm facing this issue from 4-5 months, was waiting for a fix in every update and forgot about this forum. Now when I remembered about it, I reported.
@HarshitPrajapati
Can you check if the setting "Lazy Loading Restored Tabs" is enabled in Settings General?
I forgot to enable it after a test and got 10 minutes loading time but with 800 tabs.
How many tabs you are have open normally?
@mib2berlin l have enabled it in both my profiles. And profile 1 has 1-2 tabs while profile 2 which I want to open have 10-15 tabs.