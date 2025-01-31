Dashboard - Resizable, responsive modules
Hi,
Concerning the dashboard, would it be possible to :
- in the dashboard settings : add "Max number of rows" option, along "Max numbers of columns"
- in the dashboard settings : increase the column numbers to dispaly in automatic mode to 5, 6 or 7 ; instead of just 4. Available number of rows/columns depending on the screen dimensions.
- add a manual dispay option : make the dashboard modules responsive (web design) manually resizable, like the OS desktop windows (by dragging their sides/corners)
I have in mind to have some sort of mosaique of modules when opening a new tab.
To be able to have an instant view of daily used tools/pages, each of them having different amount of informations, having various forms (lists, images, numbers, logos, etc...)
A personnalizable dashboard summarizing infos/tools, as an airplane cockpit dashboard.