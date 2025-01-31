Bookmarks in side panel give details on mouse hover
In the history side panel, if you hover the mouse over an entry, you get a pop up box with date, time, title and url. I find this very useful and I would like the same feature to be applied to the entries in the bookmarks side panel.
Pesala Ambassador
@Gelf If you select a bookmark, its details are displayed in the pane at the bottom of the Bookmarks Panel. This pane can be closed/opened by double-clicking the horizontal rule separator, or resized by dragging the separator.
Resized
@Pesala Agreed, but when you select the bookmark, it automatically opens that url in a new tab, which is an unwanted action.
I think the way it's done in the history panel is much better.
Pesala Ambassador
@Gelf said in Bookmarks in side panel give details on mouse hover:
Agreed, but when you select the bookmark, it automatically opens that url in a new tab, which is an unwanted action.
Then restore the default setting to off in Settings, Bookmarks:Open Bookmark Panel Items with Single Click
Well my next feature request was going to be "Open History Panel Items with Single Click"!