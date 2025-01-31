card duplication
-
Hey, do you know if the browser has such an option as deleting duplicate cards? If so, please help me find it and if it doesn't, maybe I'll throw out a suggestion to maybe introduce something like that
-
Pesala Ambassador
@FreeKill I guess that you’re German? In Vivaldi, we call them Tabs.
Please vote for one or more of the existing requests Duplicate Tabs.
Welcome to the Community. Here are a few links for your bookmarks that you may find useful:
-
@Pesala I am not German but from Poland and this is my first time on the forum. Thank you for your answer and for redirecting me to the right place
-
ZZalex108 moved this topic from Tips & Tricks