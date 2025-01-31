All my passwords disappeared after updating Vivaldi!
All my passwords disappeared after updating Vivaldi to 7.1.3580.77.
New passwords are saved, but disappear after closing the browser.
Reinstalling doesn't help.
Oppo A78, Android 14.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Eddie4124
Hi, this is a bug with the sync system, you cant see them but they are not lost if you logged out of sync.
Check the sync settings.
I've never used sync, and never logged in to Vivaldi.
Now, as I said, new passwords are saved only until the browser is closed! Once opened again, all passwords disappear!
mib2berlin Soprano
@Eddie4124
Ah, this is a different issue and I can confirm it, I will ask in the developer chat if this is known. if not you can make a bug report.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Eddie4124
A developer created a report:
VAB-10743
[Regression] Saved passwords disappear after restart
It has higher priority, check the change logs when the next update comes.
Thank you!