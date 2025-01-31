Find in Page - Behavioral Options
Find in Page Behavior
There seems to be some discussion in regards to how the Find in Page function should operate. I believe the best is to add some options to change it's functionality in a way that appeases the most amount of users.
OPTION 1: Standard Functionality
Pressing the Find in Page shortcut (default Ctrl+F) while the panel is open, whether it is in focus or not, refocuses the panel, highlights the text, and allows the user to edit the search. The panel is closed by pressing the ESC key.
OPTION 2: Current Functionality
Pressing the Find in Page shortcut (default Ctrl+F) while the panel is open, whether it is in focus or not, closes the panel.
OPTION 3: Altered Standard Functionality
Pressing the Find in Page shortcut (default Ctrl+F) while the panel is open, whether it is in focus or not, refocuses the panel, highlights the text, and allows the user to edit the search. The panel is closed by either pressing Esc or pressing Ctrl+F after it was already pressed to highlight the text. The latter option to close the panel would realistically look like Ctrl+F+F, where the Ctrl key is held down and the F key is pressed twice.
Option 4
If the Panel closes when it does not have focus using Option 2 (the current behaviour), press Ctrl F again to focus the toolbar. The latter option to reopen the Find in Page Toolbar would like Ctrl+F+F, where the Ctrl key is held down and the F key is pressed twice.
Bottom Line: the behaviour was changed to implement a long-standing feature request. Having multiple options in settings only complicates the issue. There is no “standard” functionality, it just depends on what a particular user is accustomed to.
It takes only a few days of use to adjust your muscle memory to the current behaviour
@Aexea You are in luck. The latest Snapshot 7.2.3592.3 added an option in Settings, Webpages, for:Toggle Find in Page when using Shortcut
Aexea Supporters
@Pesala
Wow, that's great. Thanks for letting me know. What are the chances that both times I post for something to get fixed/be changed, it happens to be in an upcoming change? haha
And in regards to your first message. You're right, it's ultimately a very small thing. I'm just leaving the suggestions here as ideas in case others might want them too. Standard was likely the wrong word, but I meant, in a general sense, what one might come to expect due to common behavior in the most frequented browsers.
It would be good if VB-88096 were fixed, which is more annoying bug related to this.
@Gregor Agreed.
VB-88096 "Find in page" does not remember last search pattern
Do we know when 7.2 will be going GA? This change is doing my head in!
@Martyn Not for several weeks — 7.1 was only released on 23/1/2025.
Version Released 6.8 20th June 2024 6.9 29th August 2024 7.0 4th October 2024 7.1 23rd January 2025