Find in Page Behavior

There seems to be some discussion in regards to how the Find in Page function should operate. I believe the best is to add some options to change it's functionality in a way that appeases the most amount of users.

OPTION 1: Standard Functionality

Pressing the Find in Page shortcut (default Ctrl+F) while the panel is open, whether it is in focus or not, refocuses the panel, highlights the text, and allows the user to edit the search. The panel is closed by pressing the ESC key.

OPTION 2: Current Functionality

Pressing the Find in Page shortcut (default Ctrl+F) while the panel is open, whether it is in focus or not, closes the panel.

OPTION 3: Altered Standard Functionality

Pressing the Find in Page shortcut (default Ctrl+F) while the panel is open, whether it is in focus or not, refocuses the panel, highlights the text, and allows the user to edit the search. The panel is closed by either pressing Esc or pressing Ctrl+F after it was already pressed to highlight the text. The latter option to close the panel would realistically look like Ctrl+F+F, where the Ctrl key is held down and the F key is pressed twice.