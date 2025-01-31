Europol and the FBI, led by German authorities, dismantled Cracked .io, and Nulled .to, two major cybercrime forums with over 10 million users. These platforms were hubs for selling stolen data, malware, and hacking tools, operating as full-fledged marketplaces for cybercrime-as-a-service. The operation, named Operation Talent, involved raids across multiple countries between January 28 and 30, 2025, resulting in:

-Two arrests and seven property searches.

-Seizure of 17 servers, 50+ electronic devices, and €300,000 in cash and cryptocurrency.

-Takedown of 12 domains and associated services, including Sellix (an illicit payment processor) and StarkRDP (a hosting provider for cybercriminals).

The forums facilitated credential stuffing attacks, distributed AI-powered phishing tools, and provided software cracks and key generators. Europol estimates criminals on these platforms generated at least €1 million in illicit profits. The FBI seized the domains, replacing them with law enforcement seizure notices.