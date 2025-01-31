For a company that boasts how "smart" their employees are, Facebook has some really stupid/lazy coders.

I am trying to delete some of my history off Facebook. Friends, pictures, likes & follows are not giving me problems. But I keep having a resurfacing problem when deleting items from my Activity Log.

In Facebook, I click my profile picture>Settings & Privacy>Activity Log.

Going through the list on the left-hand side, most activity will delete without problem.

When I delete a few from 'Comments & Reactions' & 'Posts', the activity will delete, but after some time has past, the deleted activity will reappear!

For example: I'll open 'Your posts, photos & videos' & delete many of them.

But after (approximately) 20 minutes, the deleted activities will reappear.

Anyone ever have this problem? And is there a fix to it?