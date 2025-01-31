Easy way to create a rule, from a message
Orlincho Supporters
First off, I'm amazed by this product. I have Vivaldi on all my desktops - Linux and Windows, and on my phone. I am desperately waiting for a possibility to create quick rules, based on a message. 'Label these, Put these into Spam, Un-Spam these...' should be a no-brainer.
Is there a chance to get this done soon?
To clarify, I'm not just talking. I paid my share by making a couple donations, because your work should be respected.
Thank you!
fredallas Supporters
Hello @Orlincho
There is an article related to Mail Filters which may be able to help you creating different rules in Vivaldi Mail https://help.vivaldi.com/mail/mail-advanced/mail-filters/
I hope that helps.
Regards,
Fred.