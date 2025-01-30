Add New Speed Dial - Need Option To Delete Sites and Disable/Remove!
-
The Popular Sites and Categories, I have no need for this feature, it serves me no purpose, it's like preinstalled Bloat.
Who likes bloat, and who really likes a lot of preinstalled things on their OS and Computers they buy, I don't.
If you want to give options, then please allow us the ability to delete all these sites listed under the Popular Sites and Categories and the ability to disable these sections and remove them too, so when we want to add Speed Dials we no longer see them.
I thought when I first saw these options, it would only display in these sections the sites I visited, like a History short cut to easily add from, not preinstalled sites.
These sections are also very disturbing, because I noticed, based on GEO Locations, the Popular Sites will change and show different sites. With certain Geo Locations, all the Categories will appear, and with other Geo Locations, sometimes only 2 or 3 Categories will appear.
This is like my browser is now feeding me information based on my location! Doesn't anyone get this? It feels like being spied on through Geo Tracking, this is seriously disturbing!
I really hate the Speed Dial - Popular Sites and Categories, I wish to delete and remove all of this.
The browser is starting to make me feel like I am no longer in control of what should be considered to some level as my own, and I have control, that is real freedom, choice, privacy and security.
-
@ViIT
Hi, if you meant Top Sites and Travel for example simple disable it and delete the Groups.
This is one of the ways to get income for Vivaldi.
It makes no sense to show the German magazine Der Spiegel.de to a user in the UK in the top sites, therefor the localisation.
-
Hi @mib2berlin
Under 'Add New Speed Dial' > Popular Sites > Categories
I don' t see that the Popular Sites and Categories sections can be deleted/removed.
Here's a screen shot...
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@ViIT
Ah, this one, I never add speed dials this way so I rarely see it.
This is the same like promoted bookmarks, Vivaldi generate income with this and you cant disable it.
I know there is a feature request for a setting to disable it but I cant find it at moment.
Please check the blog about the Vivaldi business model, it is like it is, we all need to pay our bills.
https://vivaldi.com/blog/vivaldi-business-model/
Cheers, mib
-
Hi @mib2berlin
Nothing wrong with making money with software, it's how you go about it, and I don't believe or like this method.
Consider what their Mission Statement says.
Because this browser is not adapting to me, I can't make more my own, it's clearly shows it's adapting to their business model when you do something like this, and it also does not come across as Personal or Private. This comes across as a business simply doing what is in their best interests not the end-user.
I do not see this browser inline with that type of a Mission Statement.
I am also starting to see a Coding/ Development Pattern, of Features over Stability.
I have an IT background, Multi Platform; Windows, Unix, Linux, Android, OSX, and I've run into more bugs in this browser in the past 2 weeks, than in 10 years on all the other platforms.
I'm not a coder, but this is not running like Stable Release software, this softwares run exactly like a Beta, that is also seriously far from being an actual Release Candidate.
I can't believe all the bugs I keep running into, I filed two more reports today.
-
@mib2berlin said in Add New Speed Dial - Need Option To Delete Sites and Disable/Remove!:
I never add speed dials this way so I rarely see it.
Yep, I rarely see it too :).
Then what's the point of this embarrassingly hidden advertisement anyway?
I understand that this is not a question for you personally. But it still comes up, as you can see.
-
@ViIT
If you check on the Opera, Brave forums there are the same posts, buggiest software ever, unusable and so forth.
Firefox and Chromium have +20000 open bugs, it doesn't really matter.
If you add the last bug numbers I can check the bug tracker and confirm your reports if I can reproduce them.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@far4
Yep, some users change the browser instead of changing there habits using a different software.
I guess this is a new Chromium feature and some browsers with speed dial use it, Opera for example have the same dialogue.
I hope we get a setting for it.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin
What kind of monetary gain can this bring? - That's what I mean!
If you and I see this page infrequently - what good is it?
Advertising should be cheeky! It should take the user by the scruff of the neck like a kitten and poke him in the nose: buy! Did you pay Vivaldi today? When you pay Vivaldi's bills, you're paying for the future!
But this... is neither use nor ornament.
-
Who that claims they have an extensive IT background, Cross Platform, doesn't get software developmemt on some level, and bugs, I certainly do.
I was not denying other browsers don't have bugs, it's just my bad luck as it would seem, isn't working out as well for me with Vivaldi is all.
I am running into bugs, just doing the very basics, typing an address, or typing, looking through bookmarks, changing settings, etc...
Having bugs is expected, but the basics not working on a stable release is certainly a deal breaker.
I use the Speed Dials, my Home page is nothing but speed dials, which I have folders under with all my bookmarks.
So this is not a hidden out of the way feature, it is something I'll always see when creating a new speed dial.
These are the last two bug reports I made.
(VAB-10739) Keyboard Functionality Now Broke After 7.1 Update
(VAB-10738) Speed Dial Broke On 7.1 Update
THANKS
-
I complained about this new Speed Dial dialog when I saw it first in mobile snapshot and than in desktop snapshot.
Now it in both stable versions
I consider this new dialog with sponsored sites as bloatware, adware and user anti-feature. Now I have to ignore it like I do with apps ads in Google Play app. Obviously I will never add a single sponsored site to my Speed Dial and I guess many advanced users too.
It totally ruined Speed Dial dialog for me.
I think it's beginning of enshittification and I am very dissapointed
-
@ViIT
Completely different workflow, you don't create speed dials you create speed dial folders.
Then this dialogue is better to create one than hopping through the bookmarks dialogue.
Anyway, this advertisement will not go away except the Vivaldi team add a setting for it.
I am sorry but I cant test your reports, you use a tablet and Vivaldi act completely different on a smartphone which I only have to test bugs.
-
I support those who don't like the innovation.
But, for the sake of truth, note that you can also add a shortcut to the Start Page using the side menu "Add page to... Start Page", "Bookmark page", and using the bottom Bookmarks panel. The "Ctrl+d + edit" hotkey works the same way.
In all of these cases, we haven't seen the adverts yet.
-
Hi @mib2berlin I'm not sure what Workflow you are referring to?
At the bottom of the Start Page it simply says;
But I was only referring to the Folders I created on my Start Page when I was making my posts.
But, if you look back up at the screen shot I posted, you can simply pick a Popular Sites and Categories bookmark, and just place a bookmark on the Start Page.
@far4 I was only referring to making the Speed Dial folders on the Start Page. The left side pop out panel is the only alternative I see on my tablet. Having alternatives isn't the point, it's about a company that is not living up to their Mission Statement, in how I interpret the wording.
Thanks
P.S. You know what is the sad irony here too, calling this Speed Dial, and the amount of Steps it takes to create one. This is something that shouod be re-developed into less Steps.
Either way you go about it, using the Add New Speed Dial, or the left side pop out, it's at present a 4 Step Process.
The screen shots below are from the left side pop out.
1. Tap left side
2. Tap +
3. Tap Home
4. Tap +
-
The most bothersome thing about this new feature, for the Popular Sites and Categories is that it's changing information based on Geo Location.
Some people will call this tracking...
Some might call it spying...
Some might also say it feels like an invasion of privacy...
Hmm, what about this as Vivaldi's form of Telemetry.
However it's looked at, it is the type of thing, feeding information based on location, something that a lot of people don't like.
I personally don't want a browser or company to know my Geo Location in this manner, and information is being fed based off of my location.
So this is not about a so called hidden unobtrusive feature, not doing anything until you use it. This appears to run as you use the browser changing Data constantly as locations change.
You could say;
It Runs in the Background Data Collecting
It also makes no sense, that a company that promotes privacy and security would do this.
Here are three screen shots, with a VPN using three different locations. You can see the Popular Sites change, and the amount of Categories changes too for each location.