The Popular Sites and Categories, I have no need for this feature, it serves me no purpose, it's like preinstalled Bloat.

Who likes bloat, and who really likes a lot of preinstalled things on their OS and Computers they buy, I don't.

If you want to give options, then please allow us the ability to delete all these sites listed under the Popular Sites and Categories and the ability to disable these sections and remove them too, so when we want to add Speed Dials we no longer see them.

I thought when I first saw these options, it would only display in these sections the sites I visited, like a History short cut to easily add from, not preinstalled sites.

These sections are also very disturbing, because I noticed, based on GEO Locations, the Popular Sites will change and show different sites. With certain Geo Locations, all the Categories will appear, and with other Geo Locations, sometimes only 2 or 3 Categories will appear.

This is like my browser is now feeding me information based on my location! Doesn't anyone get this? It feels like being spied on through Geo Tracking, this is seriously disturbing!

I really hate the Speed Dial - Popular Sites and Categories, I wish to delete and remove all of this.

The browser is starting to make me feel like I am no longer in control of what should be considered to some level as my own, and I have control, that is real freedom, choice, privacy and security.