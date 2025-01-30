Q: Passwords suggestions shown in clear text
-
Hi,
How did it happen that the password input field suggestions are a) shown, b) in clear text? I understand that I must have copy-pasted the passwords once upon a time, perhaps, but why would they be remembered? I have no stored passwords, neither in Vivaldi nor in Google.
How do I delete these entries?
Thanks.
-
Oh, found something: if I tap and hold such an entry, I have an option to delete this suggestion from Vivaldi.
I cannot find them stored in Vivaldi, though.