Find in page regression
nobodyspecial
Ctrl+F now toggles the quick find box. It used to stay open. It is jarring when you press Ctrl+F and begin typing to initiate a new search, but instead the find box is closed.
Can this be reimplemented as a new hotkey (or an additional hotkey with the old behavior)?
I cannot find a documented convention, but anecdotally, most applications and other browsers will focus the search box with the text already selected when you press Ctrl+F. So that would be my preference as the default, but if it is user selectable, then it's all the same to me.
Pesala Ambassador
@nobodyspecial Try Find Next in Page (F3 or Ctrl+G).
It is not a regression. It is a feature request that has been implemented.
nobodyspecial
I remapped Ctrl+F to "Find Next" and this keeps the search panel open. It does indeed also find next, as advertised.
Feature or regression perhaps depends on one's perspective. My perspective is this is an acceptable workaround for the new feature.
Thanks, feel free to close the thread.
