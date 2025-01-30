https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/25059/ctrl-f-should-toggle-find-in-page/18

Ctrl+F now toggles the quick find box. It used to stay open. It is jarring when you press Ctrl+F and begin typing to initiate a new search, but instead the find box is closed.

Can this be reimplemented as a new hotkey (or an additional hotkey with the old behavior)?

I cannot find a documented convention, but anecdotally, most applications and other browsers will focus the search box with the text already selected when you press Ctrl+F. So that would be my preference as the default, but if it is user selectable, then it's all the same to me.